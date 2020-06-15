Residents Bound, Assaulted in Winnipeg Home Invasion













WINNIPEG — Two people were bound with tape and assaulted in a home invasion last Friday.

Police say shortly before midnight, Air 1 and the K9 unit responded to the first 100 block of Celina Cove for a report of a break-in.

The residence was housing a legally licenced marijuana grow-op, in which three people forced their way in and assaulted a 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman.

A large quantity of marijuana was stolen, along with numerous other items.

Air 1 located three people running through yards and attempting to hide, but they were eventually all caught by police.

Jason Dean Bercier, 41, of Winnipeg has been charged with break and enter, forcible confinement, uttering threats and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

A 47-year-old Winnipeg man and a 28-year-old woman from Fort Alexander have each been charged with break and enter to commit robbery.