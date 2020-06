A 55-year-old Winnipeg man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding lost control and went into the ditch.

Manitoba RCMP say a group of motorcycles were travelling west on Highway 44 at around 3 p.m. when one of them hit the ditch.

The crash happened north of Highway 312 in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The lone rider was transported to hospital, but died en route.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.