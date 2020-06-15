Winnipeg Police Respond to Nine Stabbings Over the Weekend











Winnipeg police had an unusually busy weekend after attending to nine stabbing incidents and a shooting between Friday and Monday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of Hargrave Street, a home in the Richmond West neighbourhood, a bar in the 1600 block of Main Street, a bar in the 1100 block or Arlington Street, a hotel in the 700 block of Main Street, a suite of a different hotel in the 700 block of Main Street, a home in the first 100 block of St. George Road, an area near Selkirk Avenue and Charles Street, and a home in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

The victims in all of the combined incidents ranged from 17 to 60 years of age. Police say the stabbings are unrelated.

Officers also responded to a shooting on June 11 in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Police say the victim was found suffering from a severe gunshot wound and was taken to hospital. He has since been upgraded from unstable to stable condition.

A suspect was arrested in the 700 block of Stella Avenue and was taken into custody.

Police say a party was taking place at the residence overnight, when the suspect got upset and fired several shots into the ceiling from a gun. Partygoers hid the firearm, which further enraged the suspect, and he threatened to kill a female. He retrieved the gun and fled, but police weren’t contacted.

The same suspect then returned hours later and allegedly shot a 19-year-old man, according to police.

The victim remains in hospital.

Paul Lee Campbell, 22, of Winnipeg faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault and two counts of failing to comply with probation.