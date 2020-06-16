Driver Sought in Hit and Run Near Deacon’s Corner













Manitoba RCMP are looking for a driver who hit a woman and then took off near Highway 1 and Deacon’s Corner earlier this month.

Police say a 25-year-old woman had stopped eastbound on Highway 1 just before 1 a.m. on June 5. The driver had suffered a medical emergency and was stopped in the middle of the highway just west of Deacon’s Corner.

She got out of her vehicle and collapsed on the highway, where she was struck by a brown minivan. The suspect drove a short distance, pulled over for several moments, then left the scene heading north on Highway 207.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at (204) 444-3847.