Six Facing Charges in Gang Shooting on Manitoba First Nation













Four people have been arrested and two others remain on the run following an alleged gang shooting on a Manitoba First Nation.

Gypsumville RCMP responded to a report of multiple people firing shots at each other on the Pinaymootang First Nation the evening of June 13.

A 24-year-old man was located on scene with a firearm and arrested.

RCMP say it’s believed two rival gangs fired at each other before each group fled the scene on foot and in a vehicle.

A 37-year-old man was shot and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Police say five additional suspects were identified and police continue to search for two of them.

Canaan Anderson, 24, and Madison Traverse, 24, have been charged and remain in custody. A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are also in police custody.

An 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman remain on the loose.

All six suspects face numerous firearms charges.

Gypsumville RCMP continue to investigate.