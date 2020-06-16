Winnipeg Police Corral Roaming Horses











Winnipeg police officers corralled two horses that wandered loose into traffic Tuesday morning.

The horses were spotted on Plessis Road near St. Boniface Road just after 5 a.m.

Two officers, who are familiar with horses, were able to calm the animals to put ropes around their necks and guide them off Plessis Road. Police say the horses were escorted down a nearby gravel road while stables in the area were checked to identify the owner.

A nearby stable owner took the horses in at around 6:10 a.m. until the proper owner was located.

