Teens Arrested After Bear Spray Used in Winnipeg Robbery

WINNIPEG — Three teens have been arrested and are facing charges after a convenience store was robbed Monday night in the 100 block of Marion Street.

Police say the youths entered the store at around 11:55 p.m. and selected various food and beverage items. As they left the store, a can of bear spray was fired at an employee as the suspects took off with the unpaid merchandise.

The K9 unit assisted officers in locating the teens at a nearby hotel, where the bear spray and stolen items were recovered.

Three boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, are facing a variety of robbery and weapons charges.

They were released on a promise to appear in court.