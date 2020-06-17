Home » News » Calgary Man Arrested in Drug Bust West of Winnipeg

Calgary Man Arrested in Drug Bust West of Winnipeg

June 17, 2020 2:47 PM | News

Headingley Drug Seizure

Drugs, weapons and cash seized during a traffic stop in the RM of Headingley on June 9, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

WINNIPEG — RCMP have arrested a 44-year-old Calgary man following a drug seizure on Highway 1 in the RM of Headingley on June 9.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle at approximately 1:35 p.m. and located a large number of drugs and cash.

Officers found:

  • 1,537 tablets hydromorphone
  • 246 tablets oxycodone
  • 2,487 tablets morphine
  • 114 tablets methylphenidate
  • 36 tablets of codeine
  • 12 grams of cocaine
  • 60 grams of cannabis
  • Over $10,000.00 in Canadian currency
  • Variety of other prescription and non-prescription pills

The driver, who hasn’t been named, will be facing numerous drug-related charges.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.


