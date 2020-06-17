Calgary Man Arrested in Drug Bust West of Winnipeg











1 Share

WINNIPEG — RCMP have arrested a 44-year-old Calgary man following a drug seizure on Highway 1 in the RM of Headingley on June 9.

Police say they pulled over a vehicle at approximately 1:35 p.m. and located a large number of drugs and cash.

Officers found:

1,537 tablets hydromorphone

246 tablets oxycodone

2,487 tablets morphine

114 tablets methylphenidate

36 tablets of codeine

12 grams of cocaine

60 grams of cannabis

Over $10,000.00 in Canadian currency

Variety of other prescription and non-prescription pills

The driver, who hasn’t been named, will be facing numerous drug-related charges.

Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.