Calgary Man Arrested in Drug Bust West of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — RCMP have arrested a 44-year-old Calgary man following a drug seizure on Highway 1 in the RM of Headingley on June 9.
Police say they pulled over a vehicle at approximately 1:35 p.m. and located a large number of drugs and cash.
Officers found:
- 1,537 tablets hydromorphone
- 246 tablets oxycodone
- 2,487 tablets morphine
- 114 tablets methylphenidate
- 36 tablets of codeine
- 12 grams of cocaine
- 60 grams of cannabis
- Over $10,000.00 in Canadian currency
- Variety of other prescription and non-prescription pills
The driver, who hasn’t been named, will be facing numerous drug-related charges.
Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate.
