Man on Mini Dirt Bike Killed in North End Collision













WINNIPEG — A man has died after his mini dirt bike collided with a car on Wednesday night.

Police say the collision happened at around 11:15 p.m. on Salter Street at Boyd Avenue.

The driver of the dirt bike was taken to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. No one inside the car was injured.

Police say the man wasn’t wearing a helmet and the bike wasn’t legally permitted to be driven on a roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the traffic division at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).