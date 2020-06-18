Manitoba Launches New Summer Hiring Program











WINNIPEG — A new program launched by the Manitoba government is aimed at encouraging employers to hire workers this summer.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the Manitoba Back to Work This Summer initiative on Thursday.

The hiring program comes as Manitoba businesses being to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We appreciate our many local businesses that temporarily closed their doors, reduced capacity or changed the way they operate in order to help flatten the COVID-19 curve and follow provincial public health orders,” said Pallister.

“Those closures and changes come at a cost to businesses, and we want to ease their road to recovery by covering half the wages paid to designated employees over a period of up to 10 weeks this summer.”

Under the program, employers can apply to receive funding for up to five employees hired or rehired after June 18. The program will reimburse 50 percent of the total wages paid from June 18 until August 30, to a maximum of $5,000 per worker and $25,000 per business.

Businesses can apply to the program beginning next week until August 30. Successful applicants will receive a lump-sum payment as wage reimbursements upon proof of wages paid.

Charities, not-for-profit organizations and public-sector employers aren’t eligible for the program.