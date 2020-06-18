Manitoba Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases











WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 308. The two new cases are in a man and a woman, both in their 40s, from Winnipeg.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says one of the cases visited the Home Depot on Bishop Grandin Boulevard on June 12 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., as well as Walmart on Kenaston Boulevard on June 13 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dr. Roussin said the individuals were household contacts of a person who recently returned to Winnipeg from Europe and was self-isolating. The person who attended the stores didn’t have symptoms at the time and the public risk of exposure is considered to be low.

There are eight active cases, 293 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 828 laboratory tests were performed yesterday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 55,743.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.