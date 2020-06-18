Winnipeg Police Headquarters Reopening to the Public











Winnipeg police are reopening their headquarters building to members of the public on June 22 following its temporary closure amid COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, citizens can visit 245 Smith Street to once again file in-person reports from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. In-person criminal record/police information checks and non-criminal fingerprinting will be available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Police note that with social distancing guidelines in place, a limited number of people will be allowed in the building at once. Some visitors may experience delays.

Police recommend anyone who can complete an online report do so. They are also asking anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been required to self-isolate due to travel, to not attend the headquarters building.

Other police service centres still remain closed at this time.