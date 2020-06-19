Police Watchdog Investigating Arrests in Brandon, Portage la Prairie













Manitoba’s police watchdog is looking into an incident where a suspect was shot with a less-lethal firearm by Brandon police.

The Independent Investigation Unit says police subdued a 51-year-old man on June 11 following a disturbance call at a local residence.

The IIU says officers responded and found the man behaving erratically outside. Officers attempted to have the man surrender but eventually had to use a less-lethal firearm to arrest him. The man suffered a laceration on his leg as a result.

The suspect was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, where he was treated and released into custody.

Anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

In a separate incident announced Friday, the IIU is also looking into the arrest of a woman in Portage la Prairie on June 11 that resulted in a fractured wrist. RCMP encountered the woman during a call for assistance and say she was combative and threatened police officers. She was taken into custody by force, where she reported the injury to police four days later. The IIU is also asking for witnesses or video in that case.