Many City of Winnipeg Services Resuming on Monday

The City of Winnipeg is slowly getting back to normal amid COVID-19.

Several city services will resume beginning this coming Monday as part of the province’s third phase of reopening.

Effective June 22, the council building at City Hall will reopen to the public under limited circumstances. This includes appearing as delegation and meeting with elected officials by appointment.

The city says social distancing guidelines, enhanced cleaning protocols, and a meeting room capacity of 25 people will be in place. A waiting area in the mayor’s foyer will be set up to accommodate the delegations in the event the meeting room is at capacity.

Also effective on Monday, the following services will be available at City Hall again:

Receipt of legal services against the City of Winnipeg

Receipt and processing of Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) requests

Receipt of applications for Assessment appeals

Receipt of appeals of development and regulatory orders

Commissioner for Oath services

Providing proof of life for pensioners

Certifying true copies of documents

Selling marriage licenses

Only two customers will be allowed at the front counter at a time. Customers are asked to respect social distancing guidelines and stay two metres apart while waiting.

Wedding ceremonies at City Hall will also resume that same day with up to 10 people at indoor ceremonies in the Susan A. Thompson Building, 15 people at indoor ceremonies in the Council Building, and 25 people at outdoor ceremonies.

Regular business hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.