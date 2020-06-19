Winnipeg Police Helicopter Spots Centennial House Fire













The Winnipeg police helicopter called in a house fire that was fully involved early Friday in the Centennial neighbourhood.

Police say Air 1 was on routine patrol when it noticed a fire in the 500 block of William Avenue.

People outside the home were attempting to alert other residents within the two-and-a-half storey structure.

Officers arrived on scene and used fire extinguishers to clear flames to enter the building and search for others trapped inside. Police were able to help six residents in safely fleeing the house.

Neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews had the fire under control just after 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.