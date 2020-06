WINNIPEG — A section of Garry Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The city says the closure, from Ellice Avenue to Portage Avenue, is for building construction and maintenance work.

The closure will include traffic lanes, bicycle lanes, and both east and west sidewalks during this time. Motorists and cyclists should allow additional travel time to get to their destinations and must use alternate routes.