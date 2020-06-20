Manitoba App Connects Drivers with Roadside Assistance













A new made-in-Manitoba smartphone app is giving drivers peace of mind should they run into roadside trouble.

Kaput is a new app developed in Brandon that allows drivers to request tire changes, battery boosts and fuel delivery on-demand.

Peter Hutchinson created the app, which automatically pairs the customer’s request with a nearby approved partner. Once a help request is made, service arrives within 15-20 minutes.

According to eBrandon.ca, service is also available in the Winnipeg region — within 40 kilometres of city limits.

After creating an account within Kaput, a credit card can be added for easy payment. Service providers, which are carefully screened, are compensated a cut of the fee.

Hutchinson says he hopes to have towing, door unlocking and winching available within the app by mid-August.

Kaput is available as a free download for iOS and Android platforms.