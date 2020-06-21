Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba This Weekend











WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 313. No new cases were announced Sunday.

As of Friday, there were 11 active cases, 293 people had recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

The province will update active cases, recoveries and laboratory test data on Monday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.