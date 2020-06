WINNIPEG — A section of Edmonton Street will be closed between Ellice Avenue and Qu’Appelle Avenue on Monday.

The city says the closure starts at 9 a.m. in both directions and will last until 3 p.m. for building construction and maintenance work.

Sidewalk access will be restricted on the west side of Edmonton Street during the closure.

Motorists should allow for additional travel time and must use alternate routes in this area.