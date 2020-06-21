Man Dies Following Stabbing on Portage Avenue











37 Shares

WINNIPEG — A man who was stabbed early Friday morning has succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Robert James Forbister, 33, was assaulted in the area of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street and admitted to hospital at around 4:35 a.m.

Police are asking businesses or residents in the area of Portage and Sherbrook to check for any available CCTV images from the early morning hours of June 19, specifically from the period of 4 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).