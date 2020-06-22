One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 314. The one new travel-related case is a male truck driver in his 40s from the Southern Health Region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 14 active cases, 293 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

As of yesterday, an additional 1,951 laboratory tests were performed between June 19 and June 21 (Friday – 733, Saturday – 850 and Sunday – 368). This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 58,221.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.