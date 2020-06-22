Manitoba Schools to Reopen to Students September 8











WINNIPEG — It won’t be an early return to classes for Manitoba students after all.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen confirmed on Twitter Monday that students will return to schools on September 8.

Under a preliminary back-to-school plan released by the province, August 31 was the preferred date being mulled over by officials to have students return. Following public feedback from parents, teachers and caregivers, it appears the province has listened to push the start date until after Labour Day — when students in Manitoba would traditionally return to school.

“As expected, the experience with at home learning has been difficult for many,” Goertzen said in a tweet.

“While there will be a need for supplemental learning opportunities for many students in the next school year, the desire was that it be accommodated within the school year.”

Goertzen says teachers and staff will return on September 2 “to provide time to prepare spaces, inform staff about health protocols, and engage collaboratively on recovery learning approaches.”

Students have been out of the classroom since March 23, following the later indefinite suspension of classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goertzen says more details on the reopening plan for schools will be announced soon. It’s unclear if students will be seeing staggered learning days when they return or how social distancing will be incorporated.

Having heard this feedback, school divisions have been advised that schools will reopen for students on September 8th after Labour Day. This is the traditional start time for students. /3 #MBPoli — Hon. Kelvin Goertzen (@mingoertzen) June 22, 2020