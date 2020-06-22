Five Arrested After RCMP Seize Meth, Cash in Powerview













Five people were arrested over the weekend after RCMP in the town of Powerview seized drugs, weapons and cash.

Police executed a search warrant June 19 at a home in the community, where officers seized approximately 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cash, brass knuckles, and drug paraphernalia.

A 52-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from Sagkeeng First Nation, a 38-year-old man from Little Black River First Nation, a 35-year-old woman from the RM of Alexander and a 29-year-old woman from Powerview-Pine Falls were all arrested. They will be facing drugs and weapons charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.