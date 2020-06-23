Winnipeg Police Warn of CRA Telephone Scam











45 Shares

Winnipeg police are renewing their warning about an ongoing telephone scam trying to dupe citizens to turn over money to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Police say the scammer will call and purport to be a criminal investigator saying money is owed to the CRA.

In some cases, the victim is told to dial the Winnipeg police non-emergency line (204-986-6222) to confirm the call, while their line is still open. The scammer then remains on the line to confirm the scam.

Police also note that sometimes calls are made when the scammer spoofs the caller ID, making it appear to seem like the police are calling.

In order to avoid such scams, Winnipeg police have these tips:

Be cautious of any unexpected callers, such as a bank. Take reasonable steps to confirm the identities of people who call.

The Canada Revenue Agency will never demand immediate payment by Interac e-transfer, bitcoin, prepaid credit cards, or gift cards from retailers such as iTunes, Amazon, or others.

They will also never use aggressive language or threaten you with arrest or sending the police.

Do not assume phone numbers appearing on call display screens are accurate.

To report such scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.