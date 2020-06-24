Manitoba Aims to Modernize and Speed Up Court System











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is promising to modernize technology in the court system and make things easier for the public.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the government is looking for a company to replace 20 different information systems across the province, some of which are still paper-based.

He says the proposed system should allow people to file more documents online rather than in-person, and speed things up as well.

The province has also announced new measures aimed at giving couples who separate alternatives to lengthy court hearings.

Cullen says couples will get greater access to experts in services such as conflict resolution and mediation.