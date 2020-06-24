Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Aims to Modernize and Speed Up Court System

Manitoba Aims to Modernize and Speed Up Court System

June 24, 2020 12:55 PM | The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Law Courts

People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Monday, February 5, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is promising to modernize technology in the court system and make things easier for the public.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the government is looking for a company to replace 20 different information systems across the province, some of which are still paper-based.

He says the proposed system should allow people to file more documents online rather than in-person, and speed things up as well.

The province has also announced new measures aimed at giving couples who separate alternatives to lengthy court hearings.

Cullen says couples will get greater access to experts in services such as conflict resolution and mediation.

CP - The Canadian Press


