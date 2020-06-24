Man Charged in Fatal Portage Avenue Stabbing











Winnipeg police have charged a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street last week.

Police say Robert James Forbister, 33, was stabbed in the early morning hours of June 19.

The victim was admitted to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators had requested the public’s assistance in checking any available surveillance video from the area.

On Monday, police arrested and charged Brian Jamie Cromarty, 34, with second-degree murder.

He remains in custody.