Winnipeg Man Arrested for Not Wearing Face Mask on Flight

For the second time this month, a person is facing charges in Winnipeg for not wearing a face mask on a flight.

RCMP at James Richardson International Airport were alerted Monday night of an unruly passenger travelling from Vancouver to Winnipeg. Police say the flight was scheduled to land shortly and the passenger on board refused to wear his personal protective face mask.

The 39-year-old is facing a charge of failing to comply with instructions of a flight crew. He could also face a maximum $5,000 fine.

On June 14, RCMP in Winnipeg arrested a man after he refused to wear a face mask and lit a cigarette on a flight from Vancouver to Toronto. The plane was diverted to Winnipeg as a result of his behaviour.

“RCMP would like to remind anyone travelling on an aircraft that they must adhere to the interim order set in place by the Government of Canada, and wear a face mask during travel through Canadian airports and in-flight,” police said in a release.

As the most recent passenger hasn’t been formally charged yet, his name wasn’t released.