Man Charged After Indecent Exposure Near The Forks

WINNIPEG — A 24-year-old man has been charged after exposing himself to three young girls near The Forks.

Police say the girls, between the ages of 12 and 14, were in the area of York Avenue and Israel Asper Way just before midnight Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Officers nearby were flagged down after the victims say a man exposed himself and complimented them at the nearby skatepark. The suspect attempted to walk away, but was arrested by police.

The Winnipeg man has been charged with an indecent act.

Police aren’t releasing his name, as it’s believed there may be others who witnessed the incident.