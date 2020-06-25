Two Arrested After Shots Fired in RM of Cartier













Two people were arrested Wednesday night after RCMP received a report of shots fired in the RM of Cartier.

Headingley RCMP responded after a caller reported he believed a nearby homeowner was having a party and three shots were fired on Ferry Road. He also told police that shotgun pellets had fallen on his deck.

No injuries were reported.

Police spoke to the homeowner, who denied having shot a gun. Officers on scene located three spent casings on the ground and found a live round in his possession.

The 29-year-old man was arrested, along with a 31-year-old woman.

Both people were taken to the Stonewall detachment and released to appear on Winnipeg court on September 2.

RCMP continue to investigate.