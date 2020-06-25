Suspicious Man Approaches Girls on Wolseley Playground











Winnipeg police are looking for a suspicious man who allegedly approached four girls with the offer of cigarettes.

Police say the girls, between the ages of three and 12, were playing at the Mulvey School playground in Wolseley at around 4 p.m. Wednesday when he approached him. The suspect is said to have asked the girls where they lived and may have followed him.

A parent confronted the man and he left the area.

The suspect is described as being a white man, 60 to 70 years of age with a slim build, shaggy grey hair, and a white moustache with stubble. He was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes with sunglasses on his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).