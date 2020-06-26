Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











31 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 318.

Today’s cases are a man in his 30s (travel-related) and a woman in her 50s (close contact of a previously identified case), both from the Winnipeg region.

Health officials say there are 11 active cases, 300 people have recovered and there are currently no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 1,412 laboratory tests were performed on Wednesday (477) and Thursday (935). This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 60,775.

New public health orders were issued Friday. These orders:

• remove restrictions on travel to northern Manitoba and remote communities;

• remove the requirement for people coming to Manitoba to work on film productions to self-isolate for 14 days before entering the province;

• clarify the only sports teams exempt from self-isolation requirements are professional sports teams from Manitoba and remove the requirement for Manitoba sports teams to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to Manitoba; and

• permit individuals who are self-isolating under federal or provincial health orders to visit a family member or friend who has a life-threatening disease in a health-care facility, if the facility permits them to do so and they are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.