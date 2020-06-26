Manitoba Investing $5M in Downtown Winnipeg Safety











13 Shares

WINNIPEG — The province is spending $5 million on a safety strategy for downtown Winnipeg.

The funding will allow Winnipeg’s Downtown Safety Partnership (DSP) to transition into a permanent, not-for-profit organization fully dedicated to enhancing the health, safety and well-being those in the downtown area.

“Today’s funding helps us build an expanded, permanent, community-centred outreach presence that provides the right resources and support at the right time,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“This model builds on past successes and puts renewed focus on proactively addressing community needs so everyone downtown feels safe and welcome.”

Priorities for the DSP include:

• expanding the presence of downtown community outreach and safety teams, and extending outreach hours to allow a 24-7 presence in key areas for the first time,

• enhancing downtown outreach via new community service teams of highly trained community support workers who can address situations that do not require a police or paramedic response, and

• establishing a 24-7 Downtown Safety Communications Centre that will facilitate real-time information sharing among downtown safety partners and support existing downtown agencies in their work.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the DSP’s community-centred approach will provide a welcoming presence, help build community trust, and strengthen collaboration and resources for agencies that currently operate downtown.

Cullen added further operation details about the DSP will be announced in the coming weeks, including a board of representatives.

Today, I announced that our government is investing $5 million in the Downtown Safety Partnership, a community-based approach to public safety for Winnipeg’s downtown. pic.twitter.com/Oib2lUFoWt — Cliff Cullen (@CliffCullen4MLA) June 26, 2020