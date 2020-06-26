Homeless Shelters in Winnipeg, Brandon Share in $760K











WINNIPEG — The provincial government is providing nearly $760,000 to support several homeless shelters in Manitoba as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to respond to COVID-19 together, we must ensure there are services in place to support those who are most vulnerable including people experiencing homelessness,” Families Minister Heather Stefanson said Friday.

“These investments will help ensure trusted community-based organizations can extend or expand their supports, so everyone has a safe place when they need it.”

Funding will be divided between:

Main Street Project on Disraeli Street location — Expanded capacity for the next three months, providing space for 180 beds every night ($135,000).

Main Street Project Sargent Avenue location — Continued operation of 39 beds for individuals who may need to self-isolate due to COVID-19, to be managed by MSP until the end of September ($242,000).

Salvation Army’s Winnipeg Centre of Hope — Ongoing operations as the centre has decreased capacity to meet social distancing requirements, resulting in financial challenges ($360,000).

The announcement builds on the $1.2 million in provincial funding for homeless shelters announced in April.

The province is also providing $22,000 to cover operation costs for one month for Samaritan House Ministries’ Safe and Warm Shelter in Brandon. The 10-bed emergency shelter typically is open only in the winter months, but has continued to serve vulnerable clients throughout the summer due to provincial support.