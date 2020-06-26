Woman Injured in Boat Crash in Whiteshell Provincial Park











A collision between two boats in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Wednesday launched one of the vessels over the other, causing injuries to an 85-year-old woman on board.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Nutimik Lake when a 64-year-old Winnipeg man was anchored and fishing.

He told RCMP he had his 85-year-old mother on board when he noticed another boat approaching them at a high rate of speed.

The second boat was being operated by a 39-year-old Elie man, who had a 73-year-old man and 68-year-old woman from Winnipeg on board. Their watercraft struck the other boat at a 90-degree angle, launching it over before it came to a stop a short distance away.

Both boats were able to make it back to shore, where the woman on the first boat was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured.

“Operators and occupants of a vessel are reminded that everyone must keep a constant watch to avoid a collision,” said S/Sgt. Robert Chabot, RCMP Inland Water Transport Coordinator.

“Vessel operators who do not keep a proper watch may face criminal charges and/or fines.”

Alcohol is not a factor in the collision.

Lac du Bonnet RCMP along with RCMP marine specialist continue to investigate.