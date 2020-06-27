Manitoba Night Market Returns to Assiniboia Downs on July 12













WINNIPEG — Assiniboia Downs is calling it the first outdoor social event of the year.

The race track will open its facilities on Sunday, July 12 to host the third annual Manitoba Night Market and Festival.

With COVID-19 safety measures in mind, more than 100 exhibitors and artisans, 15 food trucks and musical groups will be in attendance. Visitors can also enjoy a cold one in the beer garden that includes micro-breweries.

all at an admission cost of just $5, the night market will give Manitobans a chance to finally embrace summer in a province that celebrates outdoor events.

“When combined with the additional events noted above, the event is sure to kick-off summer in style and provide something for everyone who chooses to attend,” said Cory O’Grodnik.

“We have a large space to utilize which will include ushers and security to maintain protocols required.”

Admission is $5 and event hours are 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

— With files from Scott Taylor