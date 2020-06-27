Drive-In Movie Theatre Extended at Winnipeg’s Airport











WINNIPEG — The screen won’t fade to black on the CAA Summer Drive-In Series until after Canada Day.

The popular summer event at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport has extended its run to July 5.

Since opening on June 11, crowds have had rave reviews about the unique, pop-up drive-in movie theatre, which came as a safe way to get out of the house and enjoy a flick during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garry Hale, owner and president of AVentPro — the company behind the pop-up — says the public response has exceeded their expectations and they’re thrilled to add another week of showings. The series was originally scheduled to end on Sunday.

The extension will include a special Canada Day lineup made up of family-friendly movies and concerts by local artists. MADE | NOUS, a collaborative campaign between the Canada Media Fund and Telefilm Canada celebrating filmed-in-Canada movies, will also be hosting a free screening of sci-fi blockbuster “Arrival” on July 5.

Tickets and showtimes can be found at YWGmovies.ca. Profits will be donated to three local organizations playing a critical role in the community amid COVID-19: the Health Sciences Centre Foundation COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund, Winnipeg Harvest and United Way Winnipeg.