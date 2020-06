23 Shares

A 56-year-old Winnipeg woman was killed Saturday afternoon when the quad she was riding struck a barricade.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 4 p.m. in Reynolds Ponds, located approximately 16 kilometres northeast of Richer, in the RM of Reynolds.

RCMP say the woman was driving on one of the roadways when she collided with the barricade. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Steinbach RCMP, along with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, continue to investigate.