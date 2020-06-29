Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











38 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 324.

Health officials say there are 17 active cases, 300 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

Monday’s cases are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, both from the Winnipeg health region. Saturday’s cases were two men in their 30s and one man in his 40s from the Winnipeg health region, and one man in his 30s from the Southern Health health region.

Preliminary information shows that most of these cases are related to travel or are close contacts of previously identified cases.

An additional 789 laboratory tests were performed on Friday, with 1,021 on Saturday and 471 on Sunday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 63,056.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.