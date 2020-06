Ste. Anne Man Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle











A 53-year-old man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the RM of Ste. Anne.

Manitoba RCMP say the collision happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Road 40 East, just north of Highway 1.

The man, from the RM of Ste. Anne, was pronounced deceased on the scene after being hit on the west side of the gravel road.

The 17-year-old boy driving the vehicle wasn’t injured.

Steinbach RCMP along with a traffic analyst, continue to investigate.