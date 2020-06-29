Man, 62, Killed in Motorcycle Collision Near Marquette













A 62-year-old Winnipeg man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle collision about two kilometres south of Marquette.

Manitoba RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Provincial Road 248.

Police believe the driver was heading northbound when he appears to have lost control of his bike as he entered a curve. The motorcyclist then entered the ditch and rolled.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

RCMP say the driver was wearing a helmet at the time.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.