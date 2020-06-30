One New COVID-19 Case in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 325. The newest case is a woman in her 20s from Winnipeg.

Health officials say there are 18 active cases, 300 people have recovered and there are no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

An additional 253 laboratory tests were performed on Monday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 63,309.

One of the individuals previously announced as a positive COVID-19 case on Monday was a passenger on Air Canada flight AC 295 from Winnipeg to Vancouver on June 18, on Air Canada flight AC 122 from Vancouver to Toronto on June 21 and on Air Canada flight AC 259 from Toronto to Winnipeg on June 23.

People in rows 19 to 15 on flight AC 295 and rows 34 to 40 on flight AC 259 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if they develop symptoms.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.