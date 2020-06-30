Manitoba Says Pandemic-Induced Deficit May Not Be as Bad as Feared













By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this year’s budget will be big, but may not be as large as first feared.

The Progressive Conservative government said in March that because of the pandemic the deficit for the current fiscal year could reach $5 billion.

Premier Brian Pallister has released updated budget numbers that estimate the deficit could end up close to $2.9 billion.

Pallister says there is still a lot of uncertainty, however, and the deficit could still reach $5 billion if the pandemic worsens and the economy suffers more.

The updated budget figures estimate the provincial economy will drop by five per cent this year, resulting in $1.5 billion less in government taxes and other revenues.

The figures also estimate the province will spend $2.1 billion on pandemic-related programs — everything from protective equipment for health-care workers to a $200 tax credit for seniors that was announced last month.