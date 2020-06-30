Man Who Worked as Guard at Manitoba RCMP Detachment Charged with Murder











16 Shares

A man who recently worked as a guard at a Manitoba RCMP detachment has been charged with second-degree murder.

Pukatawagan RCMP located the body of a 22-year-old woman on June 26 in a wooded area in the community.

Police arrested and charged August Thunder Caribou, 22, of Pukatawagan on June 29.

RCMP say Caribou began working as a guard at the Pukatawagan RCMP detachment on June 5, but was employed by the Corps of Commissionaires, not the RCMP. He last worked a shift at the Pukatawagan detachment on June 20.

Police say there is no link between the suspect’s employment, the victim and the charges being laid against him.

Caribou was scheduled to appear in court in The Pas on Tuesday.