Three Charged After Drugs, Weapons Seized in Thompson













Three people from Thompson are facing charges after police were tipped off about drugs being sold in the community.

Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence on Parkway Crescent the afternoon of June 26.

Officers seized approximately 28 grams of crack cocaine, multiple individual rocks of crack cocaine, illicit cannabis, various weapons, and cash.

Cynthia Harlem Cook, 26, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old man face similar charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.