Winnipeggers Asked to Donate Blood on Canada Day













Canadian Blood Services is asking Winnipeggers to roll up their sleeves this summer and consider donating blood.

CBS says the need for blood is rising fast as hospitals resume procedures that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

Hundreds of donor appointments are being added every week to meet the increase in demand.

There are 71 appointments to fill on Canada Day, July 1 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Winnipeg donor centre at 777 William Avenue.

Blood donations typically decrease during the summer months as many people head off to the lake or gather with family. However, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday.

While all blood types help patients, there is currently a greater need for O-negative blood because it is the only type compatible with all other blood types. As the universal donor, O-negative blood is always in need, officials say.

To book an appointment, call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book online at blood.ca.