No New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — No new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, leaving the provincial total at 325.

As of Tuesday, there were 18 active cases, 300 people had recovered and there were no hospitalizations. Seven people have died from the virus.

Laboratory testing data and the number of active cases will be updated by the province on Thursday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.