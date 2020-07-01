Woman Killed, Man Critically Injured in Flora Avenue Shooting











Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Police say a man and woman were walking at around 3:15 a.m. when they were both shot. The man was critically injured but was able to make it to a nearby convenience store where police were called.

As officers were responding, they located the woman deceased on the roadway.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

The death is Winnipeg’s 20th homicide of the year.