RCMP Reminding Manitobans to Be Safe Using Inflatables

Eight people had to be rescued after their inflatable raft drifted from shore at St. Ambroise Beach last Sunday.

The incident has prompted a warning from Manitoba RCMP about maintaining safety while using inflatables.

Portage la Prairie RCMP and Manitoba Conservation officers responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. As they were arriving, two of the people were brought to shore by a civilian boat.

RCMP and Manitoba Conservation launched their own boats and were able to get to the inflatable raft and rescue the remaining people.

Police say the raft ending up drifting eight kilometres from shore.

The incident comes as RCMP are seeing an increase in such reports of inflatables floating away from shore with people on board over the last two weeks. In two cases, people had to be rescued.

“In every incident that the RCMP has responded to, everyone has been safely rescued and brought to shore,” said Corporal Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP.

“We want everyone to enjoy the beautiful weather and Manitoba lakes, but please do so safely. When you’re using an inflatable, remember to ensure that you are anchored, wear a life jacket, never be in the water alone, be aware of your own abilities, and always remain vigilant as the weather can change quickly.”