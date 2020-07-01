Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle on Balmoral Street Had Been Shot: Police











28 Shares

WINNIPEG — A man who was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday was also previously shot in the upper body.

Police say they were called to the area of Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. for a report of an injured man on the road.

The 44-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle and transported to hospital in critical condition, where he remains. The driver spoke to police and no charges have been laid at this time.

While investigating, police found the victim had also been shot in the upper body when he was hit by the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).