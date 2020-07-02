Home » Entertainment » Gimli Film Festival Moves Online with 180+ Films

Gimli Film Festival Moves Online with 180+ Films

July 2, 2020 9:20 AM | Entertainment


Gimli Film Festival

The 20th anniversary of the Gimli Film Festival will be one to remember.

The global pandemic has forced organizers to move the annual event completely online this year, July 22-26.

More than 180 films will be screened over six days, with viewers able to tune in from around the world.

This year’s festival is kicking off a day early with Opening Night Films launching Tuesday, July 21. Runar Runarsson’s masterful Icelandic hybrid documentary “Echo” opens the night, followed by Canadian filmmakers Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn’s complex encounter between two Indigenous women in “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open.” Todd Chandler’s documentary “Bulletproof” will close GFF, with a look at lockdown drills, active shooter training, and the “hardening” of America’s public school system.

A major focus of this year’s festival was also making the event as affordable as possible, in light of many being affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, full festival passes are $70 per household.

For the complete 2020 GFF lineup and to purchase a pass, visit GimliFilm.com or watch the Facebook video below.

2020 lineup announcement:

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of this year’s Gimli Film Festival.


